Faith in Action advocates for lower income and homeless people of the San Gorgonio Pass in Riverside County. Join their next meeting on Sunday, June 6 in the multi- purpose room of the Sun Lakes Country Main Clubhouse at 2 p.m. They will discuss fundraising events as well as movement towards opening a Navigation Center where we can install computers and offer many other services to our clients. Bring your friends and commitment.
Sun Lakes’ residents, Bob Murri and Lee Stone have been working non-stop to bring up-to-date information to the community via Good Day Sun Lakes on Facebook and on Channel 97, our own in-house television channel supported by Spectrum.
Our riverboat motored into Saint Petersburg for the final leg of our Russian adventure.
Now that some COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted at Sun Lakes, the Art League has been able to meet for the first time in more than a year.
Lloyd Thomas, a Sun Lakes resident since 2011, celebrated his 81st birthday in the atrium before having knee replacement surgery. Included in the group left to right, Ed and Marilyn Crowell, Debra Romero, Debbie Mallotto, Julia Martina, Donna and Will Baker.
Every partner in a long successful marriage can regale the reader of how he (or she) came to meet her (or his) long term spouse. Some of these stories are truly remarkable. Here is mine — I think it is unique!
The Lakes has opened its doors again to vendors and entertainers. Linda Vieira and Sandy Chaffin were the first vendors to share their wares. Left to right: Linda Vieira and her hats, Carol Elrod, Sandy Chaffin, and Gena Linden with Sandy's wreaths.
