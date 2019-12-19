Board Members of Faith in Action (FIA) gathered items for the homeless in Banning.
The items such as blankets, plastic tarps, socks, toiletries, knitted hats, some were purchased by FIA and others donated by the board members.
Thanks to the Sew What Club in Sun Lakes for the knitted hats.
All of these items will be distributed by board members and Officer C. Sayeski of Banning Police Department. Faith in Action is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to helping the homeless in the San Gorgonio Pass. The ultimate goal for the organization is to build a permanent shelter for the homeless. The homeless population has increased in the last years in California and it is important that we take action before the problem gets out of hand.
We need the collaboration of the entire community to help with the homelessness problem. The Salvation Army informed us that people living in the streets at a temperature lower than 38 degrees, could die. Last August a well-attended homelessness summit took place in Banning to create awareness and find solutions to this problem.
We thank our City Manager Doug Schultz and former mayor of Banning, Debbie Franklin, for their initiative in organizing this summit, and Officer Sayeski for his commitment to helping the homeless. We need volunteers to bring ideas to our organization. If you are interested in collaborating, please contact Rosa Y. Gascoigne at rgascoigne@dc.rr.com. And, if you wish to make a donation to purchase more items for the homeless, please contact our Treasurer Suzanne Plaza at plaza.suzanne@gmail.com.
