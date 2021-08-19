As with any planned community, we all must be prepared for possible emergency situations.

EPAP has a plan to cope with both natural and man-made disasters.

This plan is the Emergency Preparedness Action Plan or simply EPAP.

EPAP is led by an executive team, consisting of three volunteers who coordinate the various activities of the organization in Sun Lakes.

This includes resident groups in each district, and functional groups at the operations center such as radio communications.

Each of the 23 districts has an EPAP coordinator who is in charge of emergency preparedness for the district; Zone Captains who check on their neighborhood to be sure residents are safe after an event; Medical rescue teams, and a program manager who keeps track of the status of all residents.

With recent resignations of existing members of the executive team, EPAP is seeking new candidates for the team.

Please help us in our search for new executive team members.

Volunteers are needed who might have related experience in public service or emergency preparedness, and/or the interest, desire and skills to support our plan.

If you or someone you know in Sun Lakes might be able to help, we would like to hear from you.

Please call EPAP at (951) 524-3126.

