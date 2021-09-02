The period of United States travel by car I’ve described in the earlier “The Summer of ’49’ and some of the other articles of American travel history here in the Record Gazette is now certainly gone forever.
Like so many things automotive and otherwise, it will never be seen again.
Not only are the roads and the roadsides not what they once were, the vehicles themselves have changed even more.
In fact, people born after about 1980 have probably never seen (outside of a museum) a car with a three-speed manual transmission, shifted by a lever on the steering column, even though such a setup was standard equipment on most entry makes for forty years from the late 1930s till the late 1970s.
When the Ford Maverick, Chevrolet Nova, Plymouth Duster and their ilk went out of production before the end of that decade, that feature went away for good.
In fact, today no sedan can be found even with an automatic transmission shifted on the column.
Another feature that more modern motorists never encounter is the need to allow the older tube-type car radios to warm up before any stations can be selected.
In fact, most movie and TV productions, some with a very detailed effort to make everything as it was in the past, completely overlook this minor detail.
And, of course, most car radios were AM only until the1970s, while satellite service was then decades in the future.
Cell phones and their upscale cousins, smart phones, have replaced pay phones. Most service stations no longer offer full service, oil changes, or any minor repairs. The free maps you could always get at any well run station disappeared long ago.
The tech savvy drivers of today use their on-board GPSbased navigation systems — or some other electronic gadgets — while Luddites such as myself are forced to get their maps from AAA or Rand McNally as long as they remain available.
Vehicle safety is significantly better than it was in that “golden era”.
Much better tires, anti-lock brakes, stability control and a host of other improvements have added to proactive safety.
If an accident does occur, three-point seat belts and air bags reduce or eliminate serious injury in many cases. (I certainly would not have wanted to be in a serious crash in my first car, a 1948 Dodge; I would much prefer any reasonably sized 2021 model ).
Even so, some of the safety improvements have been partially offset by the “lunkheads” who insist on using their cell phones to carry on long conversations while driving, or even worse, sending text messages and “surfing’ the internet.
Nevertheless, as long as the open American road beckons, people will be out on them, recording their own experiences.
The Summer of ’49
(Highway 90)
As a child, one of my favorite things was to accompany my father on his trips over the hot Texas highways. He worked for a large oil company and was in charge of the firm’s vast network of products (gasoline, diesel, aviation fuel, etc.) pipelines in the state.
He was on the road about half the time checking on repairs, new sections of pipe, as well as the overall operation of the system.
Particularly in the summer, but often at other times, my dad and I would happily jump into, first, his 1946 Ford and, later, many Chevrolets, and off we would go. It was to be a learning time for me, as well. I was expected to learn some basic civil engineering. History was another serious topic. My father had only a ninth-grade formal education but was very well read.
He fully expected me to be able to discuss the mistakes made by the German High Command during the crucial months of August and September, 1914.
As I eagerly looked forward to driving myself five years in the future, road lessons were often taught. This very important lesson I have tried to express in verse:
It was long, long ago—the Summer of ’49. But it remains today in my mind. How the Buick and the Cadillac came undone. It happened on Highway 90 in the sun, It was over a hundred in the shade, But the Cadillac driver had it made, He was heading toward Houston for some fun, Doin’ 70 on Highway 90 in the sun, Heading west in a big Buick Eight. The other driver was already late, Due in the Alamo City on his run, Over 75 on Highway 90 in the sun,
The other fellow in our play, Was poking along in his Chevrolet, A battered truck to get the job done, Goin’ slow on Highway 90 in the sun, The Buick was still way down the road, And the Cad had to pass the heavy load, He floored the pedal to give it the gas, Into the passing lane on Highway 90 in the sun, It was sunny and bright, not a chance of rain, He saw the Cadillac come over into his lane, Surely he sees me, so back in he will run, It’s my right of way on Highway 90 in the sun, In only an instant, both knew they would crash, Both to the outside they did dash, If on the road had stayed either one, Alas, both left Highway 90 in the sun, They came together fifty feet out on the grass, Busted bodies, twisted metal and broken glass, Each yielded far to late to save anyone, Head-to-head off Highway 90 in the sun, My father and I soon came by that day, And his wisdom stays with me today,“Head toward the shoulder early, son.” Learned that day on Highway 90 in the sun.
