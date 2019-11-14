EPAP welcomes new medical directors

EPAP welcomes two new Co-directors of its Medical Rescue Units. They are Judy Kirstein, MD, and Mendy Smith, RN, both relative newcomers to Sun Lakes.
Judy Kirstein moved here 1½ years ago from Utah.
She retired in 2013, after 32 years in private practice as a family doctor. She is presently the Medical Director of Advanced Clinical Research located in Banning.
Her company conducts clinical research studies on medications and devices that are trying to get FDA approval.
Mendy Smith is a RN, and moved here 1½ years ago from San Bernardino.
She has been a Certified Case Manager for 25 years, and has worked in ICUs, CCUs, and ERs. She presently does Field Case Management for Workmen’s Compensation cases for Paradigm Corporation, a business whose offices are in South Dakota.
“I work from home,” she laughed.
The new Co-directors plan to contact District EPAP Coordinators to check on the supplies in their medical kits.
Both stated a real desire to participate in the community, and use their medical backgrounds in the best way possible.
Welcome to Sun Lakes, ladies, and to the EPAP organization!
