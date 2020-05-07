EPAP welcomes Dennis Anderson and Brandie Perez as new members of the executive team.
Here’s an introduction to each of them:
Dennis Anderson moved to Sun Lakes in 2003, and joined EPAP as the program manager of District 23 that same year.
In 2007, he became the district’s EPAP coordinator.
Before moving to our community, he was a first responder in several companies, and had the necessary Red Cross first aid certifications.
He realized the value of an organization like EPAP and eagerly volunteered for the executive team.
Brandie Perez has visited her parents here with family since the beginning, and moved here herself in November 2019.
Her parents’ neighbors were all like family, which is what attracted her to become a member of EPAP’s executive team.
She started working in Water Rescue when she was 16, and over the years has traveled to Honduras and other countries to provide medical care and education.
She goes out on her bike to provide medical care to the homeless, listen to their stories, and help them get their lives back. She’s also led trauma teams in many companies
Brandie is a member of FEMA, a Flight Medic, and she leads the National Disaster Strike Team nationwide.
EPAP enthusiastically welcomes Dennis and Brandie to the executive team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.