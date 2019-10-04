Lights! Camera! Action! With special guests from the Riverside County Fire Department, EPAP produced a special video to emphasize the vital importance of the ‘File of Life.’
In a few weeks, the finished video will appear onlocal Channel 97.
At the home of videographer Bob Murri, Fire Department Captain Mike Arizaga, Paramedic/Firefighter David Corbett, and EMT/Firefighter Pablo Alvarez entered the scripted scene of an emergency call, and found a victim, played by Evelyn Hawkins, “unconscious” on the floor.
Evelyn’s volunteer “companion,” played by Bob Bray, was unable to provide any medical information to Captain Arizaga.
Although the File of Life was on the refrigerator, its forms were not filled out.
Corbett and Alvarez examined the “victim,” calling out vital statistics to Arizaga, as he fumbled through the house looking for medications to establish her conditions.
After the scene was completed, Captain Arizaga said into the camera that the File of Life is the most important thing you can have in your home.
He held up the red plastic refrigerator magnet that contains a printed form for each occupant of your home.
He stated that, since all first responders know to look for the File of Life on your refrigerator, you should update your personal information whenever it changes.
If you call 911 and paramedics have to enter your home to rescue you, this File of Life will give them the critical information about your health that they need.
