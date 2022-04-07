As with any planned community, we all must be prepared for possible emergency situations. Led by our new Executive Team, EPAP has a plan to cope with both natural and man-made disasters.
Two important parts of our Plan involve volunteer Medical Personnel.
At the District level, we have Medical Rescue Teams who are trained to serve as first responders in an emergency.
At the Emergency Operations Center, we have the Medical Unit, which coordinates medical resources and supplies.
Our plan calls for each District to establish Medical Rescue Teams. In a catastrophic event, injuries may occur, and professional medical assistance may not be readily available. We must be prepared to help ourselves and our neighbors. The Medical Rescue Team responds to the home of an injured resident, assesses the injuries, provides first aid, and recommends necessary actions as appropriate.
Another vital part of our EPAP Organization is the Medical Unit. It is responsible for all on-site medical resources, including medically qualified volunteer personnel and supplies.
The Director of this Unit coordinates resources with the District Medical Rescue Teams, and manages the Medical Unit at the EOC. The Medical director’s duties include:
• Support medical training programs for personnel.
• Provide supervision, and logistical support for medical personnel.
• Monitor the amount and readiness of on-site medical supplies.
• Maintain a supply of First Aid materials at the District and Community level.
EPAP urgently needs volunteer medical personnel to help us in these areas. Give back to your community by helping EPAP do its very important work in helping Sun Lakes be prepared for emergencies.
If you or someone you know in Sun Lakes might be able to help, we would like to hear from you. Please call us at 951-524-3126, or email us at EPAP@SunLakesCC.com.
Like any other plan, the EPAP Plan is only as good as the people who work to maintain it and are prepared to implement it, if and when that time comes. In other words, for this plan to be successful, it must have the continuing support of all Sun Lakes residents!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.