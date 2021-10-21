The Sun Lakes Emergency Preparedness Organization is seeking a volunteer with leadership experience to join the executive team in leading EPAP.
Experience in the area of management would be helpful.
An executive team leads EPAP, consisting of three volunteers who coordinate the various activities of the Emergency Preparedness Organization in Sun Lakes.
EPAP also has functional units such as, information management, EPAP patrol, operations coordination, medical director, and public information officer.
Our task is to rebuild our EPAP organization to support the work already being done by the individual districts in Sun Lakes.
Our EPAP Plan is only as good as the people that work to maintain and implement it. To be successful, we need the continuing support of Sun Lakes’ residents.
We currently have two candidates for the executive team and are seeking a third to complete the team.
Please help us in our search for a new team member who might have related experience in management and the desire to support our plan.
If you or someone you know in Sun Lakes might be able to help, we would like to hear from you.
Please call EPAP at (951) 524-3126.
