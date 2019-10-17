There are AEDs (defibrillators) and first aid kits in each clubhouse and the pro shop.

Let your Zone Captain know if you have special needs, including a need for electricity in a blackout or help with mobility in an emergency. Let your ZC know when you go on vacation, too.

Update your File of Life. If you don’t have one, call your Delegate.

You’ll need to use the orange card during our drill. Check emergency “Go-Bags” for each member of your household.

Include everything you’ll need for a few days, from documents to medications to water and sustenance.

For more information, EPAP’s emergency telephone number, available 24/7, is (951) 524-3126.

EPAP is here to help.

