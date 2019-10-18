Here’s a reminder from EPAP about go bags: residents should have a packed case ready that can be grabbed in a hurry on the way out the door in case of an emergency:

A “go bag” (one for each occupant) should contain items that will help keep you safe and comfortable in the hours and days following a catastrophic event.

Include your daily medications, (enough for about 3 days) in case you can’t get to a pharmacy for a few days.

Remember to bring any portable devices that you need every day.

You’ll need a long-lasting LED flashlight, and an extra phone charger in case you’re fortunate enough to have electricity, and a charged portable battery in case you’re not.

Pack travel-size versions of your daily toiletries, and include backup eyeglasses, a first-aid kit, baby wipes, and a multipurpose tool that has a knife and a can opener.

You’ll need a few days worth of clothing and waterproof shoes or boots.

Fill a zip-top waterproof bag with photocopies of your birth certificate, driver’s license, Social Security and Medicare cards, power of attorney, will and/or trust, marriage/adoption/naturalization certificates, insurance and medical records, and a list of credit and ATM cards.

Bottled water is essential, as are energy bars and drinks, plus money—enough for a few days. Be sure to include small bills and a roll of quarters for use in vending machines.

A small backpack is ideal for the bag, but a lightweight suitcase with wheels will also do. Remember, you may literally be running with it.

Remember that old motto—be prepared.

You can literally save your own life.

For more information call EPAP’s Executive Team at 951-524-3126.

The next general meeting will be on Thursday, Oct. 24 in the South Clubhouse at 2 p.m. The special guest artist will be David Fairrington, who will do a demonstration in oil painting Nov. 4, 11, 18 in the MCH Arts and Crafts Room from 9 a.m. until noon.

Twenty-two local nonprofit community organizations were invited by the Sun Lakes Charities Board to receive a share of the funds raised during the 2019 Charity Week activities. Money raised from the various events was allocated for distribution by the Sun Lakes Charitable Trust Board of Dire…

On Saturday, Oct. 12, Sun Lakes newest Recreation Department Manager, Elise Campbell hosted the annual Halloween Doggie Costume Contest on the driving range outside of the MCH Veranda.

Nan Fowler discovered her love of competitive basketball in Junior High School. She continued playing in High School and college, and then gave it up for about 30 years as she went about the business of earning a living.

