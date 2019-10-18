Here’s a reminder from EPAP about go bags: residents should have a packed case ready that can be grabbed in a hurry on the way out the door in case of an emergency:
A “go bag” (one for each occupant) should contain items that will help keep you safe and comfortable in the hours and days following a catastrophic event.
Include your daily medications, (enough for about 3 days) in case you can’t get to a pharmacy for a few days.
Remember to bring any portable devices that you need every day.
You’ll need a long-lasting LED flashlight, and an extra phone charger in case you’re fortunate enough to have electricity, and a charged portable battery in case you’re not.
Pack travel-size versions of your daily toiletries, and include backup eyeglasses, a first-aid kit, baby wipes, and a multipurpose tool that has a knife and a can opener.
You’ll need a few days worth of clothing and waterproof shoes or boots.
Fill a zip-top waterproof bag with photocopies of your birth certificate, driver’s license, Social Security and Medicare cards, power of attorney, will and/or trust, marriage/adoption/naturalization certificates, insurance and medical records, and a list of credit and ATM cards.
Bottled water is essential, as are energy bars and drinks, plus money—enough for a few days. Be sure to include small bills and a roll of quarters for use in vending machines.
A small backpack is ideal for the bag, but a lightweight suitcase with wheels will also do. Remember, you may literally be running with it.
Remember that old motto—be prepared.
You can literally save your own life.
For more information call EPAP’s Executive Team at 951-524-3126.
