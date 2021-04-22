Natural catastrophes play out on television every day, including hurricanes, tornadoes, floods, and the infamous wildfires in California.
They remind us that disaster can strike at any time, so here’s a tip from EPAP that everyone needs to know: how to pack a “go bag.”
A “go bag” is a packed case that you can grab on your way out the door.
It contains important items that will help keep you safe and comfortable in the hours and days following a catastrophic event.
If you have to hunt for medications or other important needs can cost you critical seconds in an evacuation.
Experts recommend that you pack a separate bag for every member of your household, and keep them stored in the same location.
You’ll need a long-lasting LED flashlight, and a small hand-cranked or battery-operated AM/FM radio (with extra batteries) if you can.
Don’t forget an extra phone charger in case you’re fortunate enough to have electricity, and a portable battery pack in case you’re not.
For your personal needs, buy travel-size versions of the toiletries you use every day, and include backup eyeglasses, a first-aid kit, baby wipes, and a multipurpose tool with a knife and a can opener.
You’ll need a few days’ worth of clothing, and waterproof shoes or boots.
Don’t forget your daily medications (enough for about three days), in case you can’t get to a pharmacy for a while.
Remember to bring any portable devices that you need every day.
Fill a zip-top waterproof bag with photocopies of as many of these as you can: birth certificate; driver’s license; Social Security and Medicare cards; power of attorney; will and/or trust; marriage, adoption, or naturalization certificates; proof of address; insurance and medical records; and information about your credit and ATM cards.
A small backpack is ideal for the bag, but a lightweight suitcase with wheels will also do.
Remember, you may literally be running with it.
Bottled water is essential as are energy bars and drinks, plus money — enough for a few days.
Be sure to include small bills and a roll of quarters.
If you need to buy something out of a vending machine, you don’t want to start asking equally desperate strangers for change.
Remember that old motto — be prepared.
You can literally save your own life.
That’s what EPAP stands for, and it needs volunteers to continue its work.
If you’d like to work with this wonderful organization, contact your district’s EPAP coordinator. We need you!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Advertising. Advertising in comments is not permitted.