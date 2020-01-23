Here’s a reminder from EPAP about a “go bag,” a packed case that you can grab on your way out the door in case of emergency: a “go bag” (one for each occupant) should contain items that will help keep you safe and comfortable in the hours and days following a catastrophic event.

Include your daily medications (enough for about three days), in case you can’t get to a pharmacy for awhile.

Remember to bring any portable devices that you need every day.

You’ll need a long-lasting LED flashlight, and an extra phone charger in case you’re fortunate enough to have electricity, and a charged portable battery in case you’re not.

Pack travel-size versions of your daily toiletries, and include backup eyeglasses, a first-aid kit, baby wipes, and a multipurpose tool that has a knife and a can opener.

You’ll need a few day’s worth of clothing, and waterproof shoes or boots.

Fill a zip-top waterproof bag with photocopies of your birth certificate, driver’s license, Social Security and Medicare cards, power of attorney, will and/or trust, marriage/adoption/naturalization certificates, insurance and medical records, and a list of credit and ATM cards.

Bottled water is essential, as are energy bars and drinks, plus money —enough for a few days.

Be sure to include small bills and a roll of quarters for use in vending machines.

A small backpack is ideal for the bag, but a lightweight suitcase with wheels will also do.

Remember, you may literally be running with it.

Remember that old motto — be prepared.

You can literally save your own life.

For more information call EPAP’s executive team at (951) 524-3126.

