The Sun Lakes Emergency Preparedness Organization is seeking a volunteer to join our executive team in leading EPAP.
We are making good progress in rebuilding the EPAP organization. Our Districts in Sun Lakes are already doing preparedness projects. New volunteers have come forward to help EPAP succeed.
An executive team leads EPAP, consisting of three volunteers who coordinate and support the various activities of the Sun Lakes Emergency Preparedness Organization. The team shares management duties for the organization.
We currently have two candidates for the executive team and are seeking a third person to complete our team.
Please help us in our search for a new executive team member. This is your opportunity to make a difference in our community by sharing your skills and experience.
If you or someone you know in Sun Lakes might be able to help, we would like to hear from you. Please call EPAP at (951) 524-3126.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.