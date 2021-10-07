The Sun Lakes Emergency Preparedness Organization is seeking a volunteer to join our executive team in leading EPAP.

We are making good progress in rebuilding the EPAP organization. Our Districts in Sun Lakes are already doing preparedness projects. New volunteers have come forward to help EPAP succeed.

An executive team leads EPAP, consisting of three volunteers who coordinate and support the various activities of the Sun Lakes Emergency Preparedness Organization. The team shares management duties for the organization.

We currently have two candidates for the executive team and are seeking a third person to complete our team.

Please help us in our search for a new executive team member. This is your opportunity to make a difference in our community by sharing your skills and experience.

If you or someone you know in Sun Lakes might be able to help, we would like to hear from you. Please call EPAP at (951) 524-3126.

More from this section

Activities Day 2021

Many Sun Lakes residents packed the Main Clubhouse Ballroom on Saturday afternoon, Sept. 25 for Activities Day sponsored by the Recreation Department.

Women 4 Hope Golf Tournament

The 17th Annual Women 4 Hope Golf Tournament was held Monday, September 27 on the Sun Lakes Executive Golf Course. The chilly overcast morning was welcomed by the more than ninety lady golfers after the higher than usual temps of previous weeks.

80s Plus Club

The 80s Plus Club enjoyed a Hawaiian themed dinner last month, featuring entertainment by the Makua Hula Hawaiian Dancers and dinner catered by Thomas Catering.

Art league news

The next general meeting of the Art League will be on Sunday, Oct. 10 at the South Clubhouse at 2 p.m.