The EPAP organization needs two executive team members and several district coordinators to continue smooth operations during the COVID 19 pandemic. Monthly radio communications tests continue, and EPAP stands ready and able to provide emergency responses in the event of a large-scale emergency.

The management team is working on a more expansive evacuation plan for SLCC residents, continuing the initial work done by the previous EPAP executive team.

It continues efforts to coordinate District organizations and SLCC staff to more effectively allow for an evacuation of residents and staff in case of an emergency.

The EPAP emergency number is no longer an information number.

It should only be used by residents to report a potential event emergency. To help avoid such calls, EPAP’s Executive Team has established a Facebook page for residents to see current information, training classes, status on any events impacting the community, and to ask questions.

Look for Sun Lakes EPAP on Facebook.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

More from this section

Charity Week raffle for helicopter ride

Charity Week raffle for helicopter ride

One of the more popular events of Charity Week has always been the Helicopter Ball Drop. Folks gather on the driving range to watch the chopper fly in, maneuver over the drop zone and dump the golf balls onto the target to determine the winners of the cash prizes.

Repurposed materials help homeless

Repurposed materials help homeless

Sun Lakes’ resident, Gail Wright, recently assisted with cleaning out cupboards at Grace Lutheran Church in Banning where she is a member of the congregation.

+3
A day of fond farewells for Sue Dunn

A day of fond farewells for Sue Dunn

Members of the Sun Lakes Playhouse (formerly the Drama Club/Mystery Theater) gathered for two events on Wednesday, March 31 to bid farewell to Sue Dunn who has been an integral part of the Playhouse since she joined the organization in 2006.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Advertising. Advertising in comments is not permitted.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.