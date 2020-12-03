The EPAP organization needs two executive team members and several district coordinators to continue smooth operations during the COVID 19 pandemic.

Monthly radio communications tests continue, and EPAP stands ready and able to provide emergency responses in the event of a large-scale emergency.

The management team is working on a more expansive evacuation plan for SLCC residents, continuing the initial work done by the previous EPAP Executive Team.

It continues efforts to coordinate District organizations and SLCC staff to more effectively allow for an evacuation of residents and staff in case of an emergency.

The EPAP Emergency number is no longer an information number.

It should only be used by residents to report a potential event emergency.

To help avoid such calls, EPAP’s Executive Team has established a Facebook page for residents to see current information, training classes, status on any events impacting the community, and to ask questions.

Look for Sun Lakes EPAP on Facebook.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

More from this section

+3
Holiday Craft Fair moves online

Holiday Craft Fair moves online

Sun Lakers will miss a lot of traditions this holiday season: See’s candy sales from The Garden Club, a lovely concert from the Chorale, our tree and menorah lighting ceremonies, District parties, and most certainly, our annual holiday craft fair.

+3
Tennis Club holds annual Turkey Shoot

Tennis Club holds annual Turkey Shoot

The Sun Lakes Tennis Club held their annual Turkey Shoot at the South Clubhouse Courts on Saturday morning, Nov.21. Turkeys, holiday pies, and cash prizes were up for grabs during the fun holiday competition.

+2
Art league news

Art league news

I have nothing new to report from the Art League, so decided to share some stories about members of our group.

+2
Farewell to friends

Farewell to friends

The Sun Lakes Women’s Golf Club bid farewell to two members on Nov. 22 in a drive-by tribute.

+3
Havana, Cuba

Havana, Cuba

In November 2015, we traveled to Cuba, an island nation so logistically close to the United States, but worlds away in almost every other aspect.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Advertising. Advertising in comments is not permitted.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.