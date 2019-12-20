EPAP’s Emergency Preparedness Organization encourages all Sun Lakers to be prepared and ready to protect themselves in an emergency event.

It consists of volunteer residents that make up the Executive Team, Management Units, and District personnel.

EPAP depends on the participation of Sun Lakes residents to help carry out its Emergency Preparedness Plan.

EPAP’s Executive Team consists of 3 individuals who provide support, budget management, and training for the entire EPAP organization.

Leadership volunteers for this important Team are needed.

If you have a background in management and/or leadership, and a desire to volunteer your time and expertise to our community, EPAP may be just the thing for you.

You can call the EPAP number at (951) 524-3126 for more information.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

More from this section

+2
Spreading Christmas cheer to The Lakes

Spreading Christmas cheer to The Lakes

Sun Lakes celebrated the second annual Fire Truck Christmas Parade on Dec. 13, thanks to resident Valerie Menefee and her firemen friends Doug Hammer, Nick Dvorak, Steve Dvorak and Jesse Reek.

Radio Flyer to perform at Johnny Russo's

Radio Flyer to perform at Johnny Russo's

The musical group, Radio Flyer, featuring Ron Sanders, Gina Harlan and Paul Freeman will perform at Johnny Russo’s Italian Restaurant on Friday, January 3 from 6-8 pm.

+4
Paisanos celebrate Christmas

Paisanos celebrate Christmas

In the festively decorated SCH, the Paisano Club celebrated Christmas last week with a delicious catered dinner featuring prime rib, ham, scalloped potatoes, and corn.

The Kingfish

The Kingfish

On a fine Saturday, the eighth of September, 1935, a young doctor named Carl Weiss climbed into his 1931 Ford Model A roadster and set out for the state capitol of Louisiana in Baton Rouge.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.