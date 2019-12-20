EPAP’s Emergency Preparedness Organization encourages all Sun Lakers to be prepared and ready to protect themselves in an emergency event.
It consists of volunteer residents that make up the Executive Team, Management Units, and District personnel.
EPAP depends on the participation of Sun Lakes residents to help carry out its Emergency Preparedness Plan.
EPAP’s Executive Team consists of 3 individuals who provide support, budget management, and training for the entire EPAP organization.
Leadership volunteers for this important Team are needed.
If you have a background in management and/or leadership, and a desire to volunteer your time and expertise to our community, EPAP may be just the thing for you.
You can call the EPAP number at (951) 524-3126 for more information.
