The EPAP organization is operating during the COVID 19 pandemic with a new executive team and many new district volunteers.

Monthly radio communications tests continue. EPAP stands ready and able to provide emergency responses in the event of a large-scale emergency.

The management team is working on a more expansive evacuation plan for SLCC residents, continuing the initial work done by the previous EPAP Executive Team. It continues efforts to coordinate District organizations and SLCC staff to more effectively allow for an evacuation of residents and staff in case of an emergency.

The EPAP Emergency number is no longer an information number. It should only be used by residents to report a potential event emergency.

To help avoid such calls, EPAP’s Executive Team has established a Facebook page for residents to see current information, training classes, status on any events impacting the community, and to ask questions.

Look for Sun Lakes EPAP on Facebook.

