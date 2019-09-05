EPAP’s classes in First Aid are open to all. Classes are 6 hours long, either 1 six-hour session or 2 three-hour sessions. Six-hour sessions are scheduled for Sept. 18 and Oct. 23 (9 a.m. - 3:30pm). Two three-hour sessions are scheduled for Sept. 3 & 5 and Oct. 8 & 10 (2 p.m.-5 p.m.) Classes are held in the EOC.
If you are interested in taking the class, please contact Linda Myers-Kalb at 951-529-9087. The fees at the door are: $20 for the class, and $5 for materials. It is certainly hoped that those who have taken the Red Cross First Aid class will volunteer their services during EPAP drills and actual emergencies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.