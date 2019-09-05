EPAP’s classes in First Aid are open to all. Classes are 6 hours long, either 1 six-hour session or 2 three-hour sessions. Six-hour sessions are scheduled for Sept. 18 and Oct. 23 (9 a.m. - 3:30pm). Two three-hour sessions are scheduled for Sept. 3 & 5 and Oct. 8 & 10 (2 p.m.-5 p.m.) Classes are held in the EOC.

If you are interested in taking the class, please contact Linda Myers-Kalb at 951-529-9087. The fees at the door are: $20 for the class, and $5 for materials. It is certainly hoped that those who have taken the Red Cross First Aid class will volunteer their services during EPAP drills and actual emergencies.

