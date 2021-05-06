Every Sun Lakes resident receives an Emergency Preparedness Package from his or her district delegate after he or she moves in.
A magnetic red plastic envelope, called “The File of Life,” is part of the Package.
The paper(s) within it should be filled out as soon as possible, and the envelope placed on the outside of your refrigerator.
The File of Life is very important, because all first responders in our area — police, fire, paramedics, etc. — know about this envelope, and look for it upon entering your home in an emergency. The File can save vital minutes that can ultimately save your life.
Be sure to keep it up to date.
Also in the envelope is an orange placard that is used in annual EPAP drills (and ultimately real emergencies), and should remain in the envelope.
In case of drills and actual emergencies, place the placard in a front-facing window visible from the street, to inform your zone captain that all is well in your home.
If you do not have a File of Life and an orange placard, contact your delegate or EPAP coordinator to get one.
