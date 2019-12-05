The EPAP Management Team met recently with members of the County of Riverside Emergency Management Department.
The purpose of the meeting was to explain and clarify the evacuation orders that many residents received during the recent Wolf Fire, which was in close proximity to Sun Lakes last month.
Senior Public Information Specialist Shane Reichardt, aided by Emergency Management Program Supervisor Eric Cadden explained that only a portion of the homes in Sun Lakes received the emergency evacuation order.
This is because our entire community is not represented as one entity on the grid of homes that were in the designated alert area.
This resulted in panic in the streets by some Sun Lakes residents within the affected (and alerted) area, while other residents slept on undisturbed.
The EPAP Executive Team is working with the EMD to remedy the confusion that resulted because only a part of Sun Lakes was alerted.
Another misunderstanding was caused by the actual wording of the alert. Reichardt explained that Riverside County public safety agencies are now being trained on a standardized evacuation terminology recommended by the State of California.
Three levels of warning vocabulary will henceforth be used to alert residents:
An evacuation warning signifies there is a potential threat to life and/or property.
Those who require additional time to evacuate, and those with pets and/or livestock, should leave the area now.
That includes the disabled, the physically compromised, and those with oxygen and other devices.
An evacuation order indicates there is an immediate threat to life and it is a lawful order to leave now. The area will be lawfully closed to public access.
An order to shelter in place denotes that everyone should go indoors immediately, shut and lock doors and windows, and prepare to self-sustain until further notice, and/or contacted by emergency personnel for additional direction.
Reichardt further explained that the best way to get up-to-the-minute information and alerts is to follow any of these entities on Twitter: @CalFireRivCo, @calfirerru, EMD@rivcoready, or @caltrans8.
Residents can also call the Fire Call Center at 951-940-6985, or contact Justin.gardiner@rivco.org.
EPAP recommends that you register your phone numbers with the Riverside County alert system.
Go to rivcoready.org to register your landlines and cell phones for alerts from the county of Riverside.
To register with the city of Banning to receive alerts, go to nixle.com.
EPAP is ready to help. Our teams are updated as new and unforeseen situations arise.
If you have any questions, call the EPAP line at 951-524-3126.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.