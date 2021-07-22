EPAP reminds all residents to be prepared in case a wildfire comes close enough to threaten the homes in Sun Lakes.

The EPAP Management Team met with the County of Riverside Emergency Management Department (EMD) recently to understand the standardized evacuation terminology that Riverside County public safety agencies are using:

There are three levels of warning vocabulary that will be used to alert residents:

An evacuation warning means that there is a potential threat to life and/or property.

Those who require additional time to evacuate, and those with pets, should leave the area now. That includes the disabled, the physically compromised, and those with oxygen and other devices.

An evacuation ordermeans that there is an immediate threat to life, and those alerted should leave now. The area will be lawfully closed to public access.

An order to shelter in place means that everyone should go indoors immediately, shut and lock doors and windows, and prepare to self-sustain until further notice.

The best way to get up-to-the-minute information is to follow any of these entities on Twitter: @CalFireRivCo, @calfirerru, EMD@rivcoready, or @caltrans8.

Residents can also call the Riverside County Fire Call Center at 951-940-6985, or directly contact Justin.gardiner@rivco.org.

EPAP recommends that you register your telephone numbers with the Riverside County Alert System.

Go to rivcoready.org to register your landlines and cell phones for alerts from the County of Riverside. To register with the City of Banning to receive alerts, go to nixle.com.

EPAP in Sun Lakes is ready to help.

Our teams are updated as new and unforeseen situations arise. If you have any questions, contact the EPAP coordinator in your district.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

More from this section

+2
ICC holds first event since pandemic

ICC holds first event since pandemic

The International Culture Club held their first event since the beginning of the pandemic on July 8 with a dance in the Main Clubhouse Ballroom. It was the first event for the club since February 2020.

+2
Passing the torch for Charity Week

Passing the torch for Charity Week

For the past six years Beverly Simmons has served as the Chair of the annual Sun Lakes Country Club Charitable Trust sponsored Charity Week. The Charitable Trust board recognized Simmons at their quarterly board meeting in July by presenting her with a plaque, expressing their appreciation.

+2
Thornberry’s celebrate 50 years

Thornberry’s celebrate 50 years

Steve and Sarah Thornberry celebrated their 50th Wedding Anniversary on Saturday, July 10. Family and friends gathered at the South Clubhouse to honor the couple married at United Methodist Church in Colton, California on July 10, 1971. Steve was the boy next door and the two were childhood …

+3
“Dancing in the Street”

“Dancing in the Street”

As Martha and the Vandellas sang in the Motown hit of 1964, “summer’s here and the time is right for “Dancing in the Street” and there was a whole lot of dancing going on when the Young at Heart Club held a block party on the evening of July 10.

Roberta Filadelfia celebrates 80 years

Roberta Filadelfia celebrates 80 years

Roberta Filadelfia celebrated her 80th birthday with family and friends on Saturday evening, July 17 at a dinner party hosted by her husband, Bill, at their Sun Lakes home.

Garden Club returns

Garden Club returns

The Sun Lakes Garden Club joyously filled the MCH ballroom for its July meeting. About 100 members attended, including 8 newbies.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Advertising. Advertising in comments is not permitted.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.