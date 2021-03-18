EPAP reminds all residents to be prepared in case a wildfire comes close enough to threaten the homes in Sun Lakes.
The EPAP Management Team met with the Riverside Emergency Management Department (EMD) recently to understand the standardized evacuation terminology that public safety agencies are using:
There are three levels of warning vocabulary that will be used to alert residents:
An evacuation warning means that there is a potential threat to life and/or property. Those who require additional time to evacuate, and those with pets, should leave the area now. That includes the disabled, the physically compromised, and those with oxygen and other devices.
An evacuation order means that there is an immediate threat to life, and those alerted should leave now. The area will be lawfully closed to public access.
An order to shelter in place means that everyone should go indoors immediately, shut and lock doors and windows, and prepare to self-sustain until further notice.
The best way to get up-to-the-minute information is to follow any of these entities on Twitter: @CalFireRivCo, @calfirerru, EMD@rivcoready, or @caltrans8.
Residents can also call the Riverside County Fire Call Center at 951-940-6985, or directly contact Justin.gardiner@rivco.org .
EPAP recommends that you register your telephone numbers with the Riverside County alert system.
Go to rivcoready.org to register your landlines and cell phones for alerts from the county of Riverside.
To register with the city of Banning to receive alerts, go to nixle.com .
EPAP in Sun Lakes is ready to help.
Our teams are updated as new and unforeseen situations arise.
If you have any questions, contact the EPAP coordinator in your district.
