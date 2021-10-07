Thirty years ago this year, a small group of Sun Lakes residents developed an Emergency Preparedness Plan to serve the needs of our Community. Because of their hard work, the vision has become reality with as many as 500 Sun Lakes residents now supporting EPAP.
As with any planned community, we all must be prepared for a possible emergency. This could be either a natural or man-made disaster. Earthquakes, fires, or chemical spills are some examples.
It is a fact that any catastrophic event will overtax the resources of local emergency services and utility companies. During that period, we may be isolated, and may well have to take care of ourselves for the first hours or possibly days.
Although no one can predict if or when a catastrophic event will occur in our community, we are confident that an effective emergency survival and recovery plan is our best insurance against the devastating effects of a major disaster.
Our Plan was developed in the Sun Lakes Safety and Security Advisory Committee in 1991. This plan was named the “Emergency Preparedness Action Plan” or simply “EPAP.” Sun Lakes resident Bob Ewert, who was a Division Fire Chief in the Los Angeles Fire Department, conceived the Plan.
Under the guidance and leadership of Bob Ewert and Dan English, the Sun Lakes Plan received support from hundreds of Sun Lakes residents who worked hard to build EPAP into the Emergency Preparedness Organization that we have today. Over the years, other Communities have visited Sun Lakes to learn more about how they can implement a plan like ours.
Every district in Sun Lakes has its own EPAP team, which serves its residents. Each of the 23 Districts has an EPAP coordinator who is in charge of emergency preparedness for the district; zone captains who check on their neighborhood to be sure residents are safe after an event; Medical Rescue Teams who are trained to serve as first responders, and a program manager who keeps track of the status of all residents.
Coordinating and supporting all District EPAP teams is the Emergency Preparedness Organization, which is organized as a Permanent Standing Committee under the HOA Board of Directors. An executive team leads EPAP, consisting of three volunteers who manage the organization. Functional Units provide services such as Radio Communications, Public Information, Medical and First Aid, Patrol services, Records and incident Coordination. EPAP has its own facility known as the “EPAP Operations Center” or “EOC.” From this location, emergency incidents can be coordinated within Sun Lakes and with City and County agencies. The EOC is located at the East end of the Maintenance Building behind the South golf practice range.
Like any other plan, the EPAP Plan is only as good as the people that work to maintain it and are prepared to implement it, if and when that time comes. In other words, for this plan to be successful, it must have the continuing support of all Sun Lakes residents!
EPAP is currently seeking residents who can use their skills to help us operate and lead our Organization
Please help us in our search for new Executive Team members and Unit leaders. Volunteers are needed who might have related experience in public service or emergency preparedness, and/or the interest, desire and skills to support our Plan.
If you or someone you know in Sun Lakes might be able to help, we would like to hear from you. Please call EPAP at (951) 524-3126.
