Most people in Sun Lakes are aware of the EPAP Animal Rescue Group, and the protocol it follows concerning lost and found pets. New residents need to know what that protocol is.
When you lose a pet, call the Main Gate immediately. Give the security officer a description of your pet, location it was last seen, and of course your address and contact information.
The security officer will call someone from the EPAP Animal Rescue Group, and they will immediately help search and rescue your lost pet.
When they find your pet, they will have all your information from the officer, and will be able to get your fur baby back home safely.
The same goes for someone who finds a lost pet.
Immediately call the Main Gate, describe the animal and its location, and give your name and contact information.
EPAP will be called to pick up the animal, check for ID, and scan for a chip.
The most important thing to do when losing or finding a pet is to call the Main Gate and report all the information as stated above. EPAP Animal Rescue Group will do all it can to get your fur babies home where they belong. Calling the Main Gate will help insure that happens as soon as possible.
New residents need to make sure their pets have one form of ID.
It could be a tag on the collar with your name and phone number, or it could be a chip.
This helps the EPAP Animal Rescue team to identify your pet and get it home to you.
All residents should be aware that there are many wildlife critters in Sun Lakes.
Never let your small animals outside alone. Keep an eye on your pets and keep them safe!
