Grant and Amber Brubaker with ARE Animal Rescue in Hemet were guests of the EPAP Animal Rescue Group for its May meeting. The “no-kill” Banning Animal Shelter officially opens July 1, providing micro chipping as its first service. If enough Sun Lakers are interested in this service, personnel from the shelter will come to our community to micro chip our furry friends for $10.
If interested, contact Sandy Burgon at (909) 855-0226 to add your name to the list.
This shelter will be run differently from others, working with fostering individuals to socialize animals before adopting them out. If you are interested in being a fostering person or volunteering in any way, sign up at ARERESCUE.ORG. If you do not have a computer, contact Sandy and she will get your name and information to Grant.
Banning will also have its own Animal Control starting July 1, and residents can access the unit through Banning Police Department.
EPAP Animal Rescue Group made a generous donation of $500 to the Banning Shelter to help with supplies.
The group relies on donations to provide care for needy pets in our community, as well as surrounding Rescues and Shelters.
Contact Sandy to volunteer at the Banning Shelter and/or the EPAP Animal Rescue Group.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Advertising. Advertising in comments is not permitted.