Grant and Amber Brubaker with ARE Animal Rescue in Hemet were guests of the EPAP Animal Rescue Group for its May meeting. The “no-kill” Banning Animal Shelter officially opens July 1, providing micro chipping as its first service. If enough Sun Lakers are interested in this service, personnel from the shelter will come to our community to micro chip our furry friends for $10.

If interested, contact Sandy Burgon at (909) 855-0226 to add your name to the list.

This shelter will be run differently from others, working with fostering individuals to socialize animals before adopting them out. If you are interested in being a fostering person or volunteering in any way, sign up at ARERESCUE.ORG. If you do not have a computer, contact Sandy and she will get your name and information to Grant.

Banning will also have its own Animal Control starting July 1, and residents can access the unit through Banning Police Department.

EPAP Animal Rescue Group made a generous donation of $500 to the Banning Shelter to help with supplies.

The group relies on donations to provide care for needy pets in our community, as well as surrounding Rescues and Shelters.

Contact Sandy to volunteer at the Banning Shelter and/or the EPAP Animal Rescue Group.

Now that some COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted at Sun Lakes, the Art League has been able to meet for the first time in more than a year.

Lloyd Thomas, a Sun Lakes resident since 2011, celebrated his 81st birthday in the atrium before having knee replacement surgery. Included in the group left to right, Ed and Marilyn Crowell, Debra Romero, Debbie Mallotto, Julia Martina, Donna and Will Baker.

Every partner in a long successful marriage can regale the reader of how he (or she) came to meet her (or his) long term spouse. Some of these stories are truly remarkable. Here is mine — I think it is unique!

The Lakes has opened its doors again to vendors and entertainers. Linda Vieira and Sandy Chaffin were the first vendors to share their wares. Left to right: Linda Vieira and her hats, Carol Elrod, Sandy Chaffin, and Gena Linden with Sandy's wreaths.

