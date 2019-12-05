There are many unsung heroes among us, and none are more deserving than the EPAP Animal Rescue Group.
It was created 20 years ago to rescue and provide temporary refuge for lost pets during a Sun Lakes annual EPAP disaster drill.
In the ensuing years, the group has expanded to include many other services.
Members have found, rescued, collected, and/or relocated a variety of animals including: a water turtle, two skunks, two pure bred Fox Hounds, two baby bobcats, kittens, puppies, and countless adult dogs.
These animals were returned to their owners, adopted for placement in private homes, or relocated to outside rescue groups.
When a homeowner calls the main gate to report a lost or found dog, EPAP Animal Rescue Group is activated.
Each gate has a list of volunteers who are ready to help, and they respond within minutes.
Found dogs may be kept in the group’s kennels, which are located behind the Emergency Operations Center next to the maintenance yard.
If the animal is chipped, a microchip reader will reveal the dog’s owner and the volunteer staff will notify them immediately.
All dogs in Riverside County must be microchipped.
There are four group members who keep the kennels clean, providing food and water for animals kept there.
However, dogs can't realistically be kept in the kennels for any length of time.
There are only two residents in Sun Lakes who provide foster homes for found dogs, and more volunteers for fostering are sorely needed, donations are accepted as well.
Members of the group post pictures on social media in an effort to locate owners, and endeavor to find homes for dogs within 30 days.
Pitbulls, however, are taken immediately to Animal Control.
Many people call EPAP Animal Rescue Group when a homeowner dies or moves into a facility outside of Sun Lakes, and leaves a well-loved pet behind.
The group attempts to re-home the animal within Sun Lakes, although it doesn't accept animals from outside the community.
Through fundraising and private donations, the group can provide medical services for found dogs in the community, if needed.
The group also purchased three microchip readers and two animal oxygen masks, which are on emergency vehicles in both Beaumont and Banning.
EPAP Animal Rescue Group meets every other month on the third Monday at 10 a.m. in the MPR of the MCH.
Guest speakers include animal groups, rescue groups, the Humane Society, pet massagers, veterans, and the like.
All Sun Lakes residents are invited to join this wonderful Group, and/or to attend the meetings.
For more information, and/or to volunteer to be a temporary foster family, contact Sandy Burgon at (909) 855-0226 or Steve Kneass at (951) 769-6529.
