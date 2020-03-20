Although it didn’t start out that way, I have a story to tell with a happy ending. It’s about a little scrappy 5-pound dog found on Super Bowl Sunday on the North side of Sun Lakes.
This poor baby was just out looking for someone to help her and a nice lady came by and picked her up. She got my name from EPAP Animal Rescue and called me. She said, “I found a dog,” and she brought this little girl over to my house.
The dog looked like she had been out for days. Her hair was all matted and her nails looked like they were never clipped. She looked pathetic.
I called Chris Cobel to see if she could foster her while I looked for the owners, and of course Chris said yes bring her on over. She named her Orphan Annie, but we called her Annie.
I started the process of looking for the owners like we, EPAP Animal Rescue Group, always do. I called the Main Gate to report we had found a dog and see if anyone called looking for his or her dog. We sent out an email to the EPAP Animal Rescue Group to see if anyone recognized her.
I posted her picture on Sun Lakers Facebook site and other lost and found pet sites in the area.
Chris and I also put up posters on the North Side. To no avail no one came forward.
So I took her to the vet to have her checked out and to start her first series of shots just like the group always does when we find a pet with no owner.
They said she was not spayed and was approximately 8-years-old.
Next step was to look for a long term foster, which I found at Four Seasons. Elaine Jolly Holman with Save A Small Dog Rescue came to my house to pick her up.
Elaine gave her a bath, clipped her nails and made her look pretty.
She settled in nicely with her new foster mom.
Almost two weeks later I get a call from Elaine, Annie was at Banning Vet having emergency surgery.
We had two options either surgery or put her down.
We opted for surgery to save little Annie’s life. The vet said she probably would not have made it one more day.
She had what’s called Pyometra. This is a bad infection female dogs get from not being spayed.
If not taken care of it could be fatal. She also had tumors. This was one little sick dog, and one little lucky dog because she came through the surgery with flying colors. This was a very expensive surgery.
The foster mom could not pay for it.
After all she was found in Sun Lakes and we were responsible for this little girl so EPAP Animal Rescue Group picked up the bill of $1500.
We are just so thankful that with your generous donations we were able to save little Annie’s life.
After 30 days, if the owner does not claim Annie she will go up for adoption.
But we don’t have to worry because she is a foster fail, which means her foster mom wants to adopt her.
We are so happy for little Annie and know she’s going to have the best life.
I have posted a picture of Annie when first found, and a picture after her foster mom cleaned her up. I’ve also posted a picture of Dr. Docken that performed the surgery, her foster mom Elaine, Chris and I with Annie after surgery.
Look at those happy faces! Yes I have to say little Annie is one lucky dog.
Again I want to thank all of the generous donations that Sun Lakers have given us in the past. Saving Annie would not of been possible if not for you. EPAP Animal Rescue Group is so grateful to be a part of this community.
