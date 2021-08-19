Emilee to the rescue

Steve and Marianne Kneass got their first Beagle shortly after they were married 38 years ago. Sadly, the dog died from Parvo just a short time later. Their love of the breed found them with two more over the ensuing years. All of their dogs were rescues and their third passed away last April. “I was done”, said Steve. “It’s just too hard to see them go.” But that decision was short lived.
The couple has lived in Sun Lakes for 18 years, and both are active in the EPAP Animal Rescue. The group boasts 80 members and Steve is on the steering committee. Devoted animal lovers and most especially drawn to Beagles, the pair have donated for many years to an organization called Beagle Freedom Project of LA.
Beagle Freedom Project is a non-profit animal rescue and advocacy organization. Their mission is to rescue and rehome animals used in experimental research and those subjected to other forms of cruelty, abuse and neglect. BFP has implemented educational programs, campaign initiatives and lobbying efforts to that effect.
Since 2010 the charity has been freeing survivors from laboratory experiments, senior and special needs animals from shelters, and victims of horrific abuse from around the world.
In China beagles are raised for food, and in the U.S. many companies use them for product experimentation.
Beagles are the breed of choice for testing due to their docile and trusting nature, but these corporations exterminate them when they’re done. BFP works to save beagles in China and is also working with several companies to save the animals after experimentation.
When the Kneass’s decided they wanted another Beagle in January, they applied to adopt one of the recues from BFP. “It was a long process,” said Steve. “They require inspection of your home, but because of COVID we had to send them three videos.“
He went on to say that because of the abuse, the dogs sometimes have many problems, but they understood and were prepared. “They do a background check and require references as well.”
The adoption proceedings took more than five months, but finally in June , the call came informing them that their dog would be arriving in LA from Beijing. It was a three year old female that they decided to name Emilee. She was petite, weighing just 18 pounds.
Emilee was fostered for two weeks in LA and then a transporter brought her to Banning.
“The first few weeks were a challenge”, said Steve. “She had a change of diet and had never walked on grass, only a cement floor.”
Emilee still bears the number tattooed on the inside of her ear which literally indicated when her time was up. Thankfully, she was rescued before then. By all accounts she is loving, sweet and happy in her new home.
And although she still hesitates to walk on the grass, she rules the furniture!
If anyone is looking to make a charitable donation, foster or adopt one of these sweet dogs, please call the Beagle Freedom Project LA at (818) 382-6500.
For more information, visit www. bfp.org.
