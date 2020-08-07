Emergency preparedness

Emercency preparedness

Smoke from the Apple Fire could be seen above Banning and the San Gorgonio Pass.

 Anita Lawrence

The Apple Fire which quickly spread through communities in the San Gorgonio Pass is a good reminder that we should all be prepared to evacuate within minutes should our community be faced with a wildland fire, train derailment or earthquake.

Below is a checklist of key items to take in case of an evacuation order.

Important Papers and Documents

  • Driver’s license
  • Proof of insurance
  • Social security cards
  • Birth certificates
  • The deed to your home/lease
  • Passports
  • Medical insurance information/records
  • Marriage license
  • Family and emergency contact information
  • Military Discharge paperwork
  • Will/Trust

Grab and Go Bag

  • Prescription medication
  • Eyeglasses, contact lenses
  • Water (3-days worth)
  • Food, non-perishable/ready to eat (3 day supply)
  • Clothing
  • First-aid supplies
  • Medical supplies (hearing aids and batteries, Pacemaker information)
  • Cell phone with charger
  • Electronics (laptops, tablets)
  • Cash and credit cards
  • Flashlight and batteries
  • Blanket(s)
  • Cloth face coverings
  • Hand sanitizer
  • Disinfecting wipes/spray

Personal Hygiene and Sanitation

  • Toothbrush and toothpaste
  • Deodorant
  • Toilet Paper
  • Paper Towels
  • Cleansing towelettes
  • Garbage bags and plastic ties

Pets and Irreplaceable Items

  • Pets
  • Pet carriers, medication, leash and food
  • Photographs

Vehicle

  • Maintain a full tank of gas in your car

You can save this handy list of important items/information and begin preparations now in the event that Sun Lakes is faced with an evacuation order in the future.

