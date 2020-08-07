Emergency preparedness

The Apple Fire which quickly spread through communities in the San Gorgonio Pass is a good reminder that we should all be prepared to evacuate within minutes should our community be faced with a wildland fire, train derailment or earthquake.
Below is a checklist of key items to take in case of an evacuation order.
Important Papers and Documents
- Driver’s license
- Proof of insurance
- Social security cards
- Birth certificates
- The deed to your home/lease
- Passports
- Medical insurance information/records
- Marriage license
- Family and emergency contact information
- Military Discharge paperwork
- Will/Trust
Grab and Go Bag
- Prescription medication
- Eyeglasses, contact lenses
- Water (3-days worth)
- Food, non-perishable/ready to eat (3 day supply)
- Clothing
- First-aid supplies
- Medical supplies (hearing aids and batteries, Pacemaker information)
- Cell phone with charger
- Electronics (laptops, tablets)
- Cash and credit cards
- Flashlight and batteries
- Blanket(s)
- Cloth face coverings
- Hand sanitizer
- Disinfecting wipes/spray
Personal Hygiene and Sanitation
- Toothbrush and toothpaste
- Deodorant
- Toilet Paper
- Paper Towels
- Cleansing towelettes
- Garbage bags and plastic ties
Pets and Irreplaceable Items
- Pets
- Pet carriers, medication, leash and food
- Photographs
Vehicle
- Maintain a full tank of gas in your car
You can save this handy list of important items/information and begin preparations now in the event that Sun Lakes is faced with an evacuation order in the future.
