As with any planned community, we all must be prepared for possible emergency situations. EPAP has a plan to cope with both natural and man-made disasters.
This plan is the “Emergency Preparedness Action Plan” or simply “EPAP.”
EPAP is led by an Executive Team, consisting of three volunteers who coordinate the various activities of the Organization in Sun Lakes.
This includes resident EPAP groups in each District, and functional groups at the Operations Center such as Radio Communications.
Each of our 23 Districts in Sun Lakes has an EPAP coordinator who is in charge of emergency preparedness for the District; Zone Captains who check on their neighborhood to be sure residents are safe after an event; Medical Rescue Teams who are trained to serve as first responders, and a Program Manager who keeps track of the status of all residents.
EPAP has its own Operations Center known as the “EOC.”
From this location, emergency incidents can be coordinated within Sun Lakes and with City and County agencies.
Functional Units at the EOC provide event management support such as Radio Communications, Public Information, Medical Director and supplies, EPAP Patrol, Records and Incident Coordination.
Many of these functions urgently need personnel to staff our units.
If you or someone you know in Sun Lakes might be able to help, we would like to hear from you. Please call EPAP at (951) 524-3126.
Like any other plan, the EPAP Plan is only as good as the people who work to maintain it and are prepared to implement it, if and when that time comes. In other words, for this plan to be successful, it must have the continuing support of all Sun Lakes residents.
