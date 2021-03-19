Elixir – A magical musical potion

If there’s one thing Sun Lakes has, it’s a group of musically talented people who generously share their talents with the residents of our community. Dix and Ellen Henneke moved to Sun Lakes from Orange County in July 2018 and since their arrival, the couple began performing together as “Elixir” with Ellen performing as the primary vocalist and Dix playing acoustic, bass and electric guitar. Together, the duo cover an eclectic range of music including country, blues, pop, classic rock, and reggae. Before COVID-19, they provided entertainment for a Sun Lakes RV Club event, a District 14 Christmas Dinner and were the musical guests for the Stardust Dancer’s Western Barbecue and Mini-Show in February 2020.
From a young age and with encouragement from his parents, Dix began performing in talent competitions and at social events. He started his first band at age 13 and has performed with ten different bands over his 57-year musical career. Ellen’s singing experience began at age 5 when she sang “Tammy” at a PTA event for an audience of parents and teachers. Mistaking the audience’s laughter, because they found her so delightful, the shy 5-year-old thought they were laughing at her and left the stage in tears deciding that she just couldn’t sing. Fortunately, that was not the end of her singing. Ellen’s mother, who as a young woman had been a singer on a live weekly music radio program, always sang around their house and that’s where Ellen’s love of music and singing came from.
Ellen is the Yin to Dix’s Yang and hail from two different parts of the country. Ellen spent the first ten years of her life in Schenectady, New York before her family moved to California. Dix was born and raised in Oklahoma and made the trek west to California as an adult.
The two met in Orange County in 1995 and discovered their mutual love of music on their second date. Almost immediately, Dix began encouraging Ellen to sing in public and coaxed her to overcome her stage fright. The two were married in 1997 and in 1999 they began performing in venues in and around San Diego in a six-piece, blues-based band named ContraBand with Ellen as a lead vocalist.
Once COVID-19 shut down activities and events in March 2020, the duo began producing several music videos in the music room of their home and posted them on Facebook and YouTube. Their videos also appeared in “Quarantine’s Got Talent” a one-hour special Dix produced along with Bob Murri for residents of Sun Lakes on Channel 97 and on Good Day Sun Lakes. Ellen and Dix also joined forces with fellow Sun Lakes’ resident and musician, Ray Roberson, for one of their most-viewed videos to date - “Islands in the Stream.” Dix produced separate videos of the two vocal parts, as well as himself playing bass and then synched the videos together for a split-screen video presentation.
While Dix has advanced his multi-track audio recording which he began experimenting with in the mid-90s, the pandemic has allowed him to incorporate videos and video editing to produce 52 “Elixir” music videos to date which can be viewed at “Elixir Duo Channel” on YouTube or at “Elixir Duo” on Facebook. Ellen possesses a wealth of musical knowledge and has honed her vocal skills to an even greater degree during the pandemic. The couple typically spend from two to four hours a day practicing and recording in their music studio. Ellen said, “It’s wonderful that we enjoy doing so many things together,” and added they also make time to play bocce and golf.
Now, you may be wondering how the Henneke’s discovered Sun Lakes. Before living in Orange County, the couple lived in San Diego where they met Michael Stone. Yes, the same Michael Stone of Tin Man’s Heart. Dix and Michael became friends and helped each other with recording projects. Eighteen years later when the Henneke’s were searching for a place to relocate to outside of Orange County, Dix saw a photo Stone had posted on his Facebook page about Sun Lakes. Several days later they had lunch at the Sandwedge with the Stone’s who gave them a tour of our community and introduced them to realtor, Keith Nemire. Less than two months later, the Henneke’s moved into their Sun Lakes home and began sharing their magical potion of musical Elixir with all of us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Advertising. Advertising in comments is not permitted.