A very early morning phone call roused us from our dreams of Africa as we left the hotel at 6:30 a.m. for an elephant safari located several miles outside of Victoria Falls.
The elephants at this sanctuary have been rescued and are loved and well cared for by their handlers and the company that values Africa’s wildlife and encourages conservation.
We were introduced to the elephants as their handlers brought them to a platform where we could greet them by touching their trunks.
Their skin was quite hard and leathery with bristly hairs protruding from their trunks, but I was surprised at how smooth their tusks were. After meeting these mammoth animals we walked a short distance to climb a mounting platform for our safari.
Each elephant was fitted with a saddle to accommodate the handler/driver, two passengers, backrests, and stirrups.
As our elephant approached we were given instructions on how to get into the saddle and told to keep our right leg up until after we cleared the mounting platform in case the elephant moved against the platform our leg would not be crushed.
I lived on a farm as a child and have ridden horses, but being on the back of an enormous four-ton African elephant is another experience altogether; it’s a long way to the ground!
We met our driver, Sandy, and our 32-year-old elephant Jake, as we moved away from the platform for a caravan through the natural beauty of Zimbabwe.
A gentleman by the name of Mike walked at the front of the caravan equipped with a rifle as we made our way through the bush.
We soon relaxed, became accustomed to Jake’s gait and enjoyed the experience immensely.
Throughout the safari, Jake would stop periodically to pull a branch from a nearby tree or bush to shovel into his mouth and then continue on his trek. Riding through the bush of Zimbabwe atop one of these majestic animals is a once-in-a-lifetime experience and one not to be forgotten.
Fortunately, we didn’t encounter any cape buffalo or other predators during our ride, but enjoyed seeing impalas and waterbuck from our lofty perch.
To our delight at the conclusion of the safari, we had the opportunity to feed Jake and the other elephants some crushed corn and sorghum by hand. Warthogs roaming amongst the elephant’s feet were the lucky scavengers of what the elephants didn’t eat.
After another exhilarating day in Africa, we returned to the hotel for some down time before departing on a sunset cruise on the Zambezi River.
During the late afternoon cruise we watched pods of hippos in the river and Nile crocodiles sunning themselves on the banks of the mighty Zambezi. A local resident joined us for the cruise and gave an interesting and informative talk on the adventures of David Livingstone during his exploration and life in Africa.
As the sun set reflecting brilliant reds and golds on the Mighty Zambezi we made our way back to shore.
Darkness fell quickly as we drove to what was one of the most magical nights during our time in Africa, a dinner in the bush along the Zambezi River.
As we entered our dinner location we were greeted with twinkle lights strung among the trees, torch lights, music and dancers from a local tribe, along with tables beautifully appointed with hurricane lamps, linen, and china.
Organizers had even set up a tent with a portable toilet for our comfort.
After a sumptuous buffet dinner we enjoyed the music and dances of the performers and joined them for a dance before returning to the Victoria Falls Hotel for our final night in Zimbabwe.
