My mother called it "Ming Toy Simkin." It was a mixture of different tastes, topped with French fried onions, which came in a can, as I remember.
I call mine "Mish-mosh," a rather unappetizing name, but every time I make it, it's delicious.
I use 1-2 pounds of ground beef or chicken, beef or chicken broth, and a big package of $5 mixed veggies from Albertsons (potatoes, carrots, onions).
I add minced garlic, a small jar of artichoke hearts, pico de gallo, mango salsa, and chopped mushrooms.
Sometimes I add a small can of tomato paste or diced tomatoes.
I put everything together in a crock pot, put it on low at noon, and cook it until about 6 p.m.
It is fabulous!
Margie Schroeder offers her recipe for a “Super Refreshing Easy-as Pie Pineapple Angel Food Pie.” Its ingredients include one can of crushed pineapple (not drained), one box of instant lemon pudding, one-half carton of Cool Whip, and one-quarter teaspoon of almond flavoring.
Blend everything together and pour into a pre-baked pie crust, and refrigerate for three hours. Top it with the other half of the Cool Whip and strawberries or raspberries on each slice.
Margie began cooking for herself and her two younger sisters at the tender age of 10, during WW II when her father was in the service and her mother went to work in a tire factory making pontoons for the military.
She became the head of the family.
“It was a different time,” she said. “We lived on a farm out in the country in Doylestown, Ohio.”
Her mother’s “go to” recipe was for “Husband’s Cake,” a spice cake made with 1½ cups of sugar and ¾ cup of butter, creamed together; then added to 1 can of tomato soup, 1 can of water, 3 cups of flour, an egg, ¾ teaspoon of salt, 1 cup of walnuts, 1 cup of raisins, 1½ teaspoons of cinnamon, 1½ teaspoons of nutmeg, 1 teaspoon of cloves, 1 teaspoon of baking soda, and 3 tablespoons of baking powder.
Baked in a Bundt pan for an hour at 350 degrees, it is a heavenly dessert.
