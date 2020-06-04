Sunday, May 31 was a special day for Karen Hoferer.
She celebrated her birthday, enjoying the love of her friends from the Sun Lakes Women’s Golf Club (SLWGC)as dozens of decked out golf carts drove by honking and waving.
Many ladies brought balloons and cards, a few brought their husband and all brought encouragement.
In the summer of 2019 Karen had some concerns about her health. It was several weeks, before she could get the doctors and testing appointments she needed.
Eventually in October, Karen was diagnosed with Esophageal Cancer, but before her doctor would consider surgery, she had to undergo radiation and chemotherapy treatments at the same time. Karen started on a feeding tube around Christmas, and on March 19, she was able to have surgery.
The process included having two chest tubes implanted and an esophageal stent placed.
After several trips back into the hospital, finally in April the chest tubes and the stent were removed.
Karen is still is using the feeding tube but is excited about taking some liquids this past week.
She is also taking brief walks around her neighborhood. She says she walks downhill and her husband Pat pushes the wheelchair, so she can ride in it when she is going uphill.
The show of support for this milestone and drive-by Birthday Celebration was organized by SLWGC President, Marcy Tierney and Karen’s sister Lorraine Davis, also a golfer and Sun Lakes resident.
A third sister, Doreen Bryant, Doreen’s daughter (also named Karen), Karen’s husband Pat and their daughter Susie were also on hand, helping wrangle the onslaught of balloons, cards and signs and to snap some memories of the moment.
The ladies divided into three groups (divided alphabetically by last name) in order to maintain some social distancing.
Each group was assigned a time to meet in the “staging area” a block away in 15 minute increments.
Sharon Kealy and Cookie Wolfswinkel did a great job of directing the incoming carts and keeping everyone organized.
Thanks to Mark Schleiden of First Residential for working with the gals to map out the staging area and route for the utmost safety and consideration of neighbors.
Congratulations to Karen on two wonderful milestones!
