The Social Singles Club of Sun Lakes encompasses a wide variety of activities for its membership.
They get together for lunch, dinner, dancing, special events and Sun Lakes activities on a regular basis, but one of their lesser known offerings are the wonderful bus trips that are open to everyone in Sun Lakes.
Although you must belong to the club to attend the monthly dinners, you do not have to be a member to participate in the monthly events or the bus trips.
Every month, there are local excursions, day trips and even perhaps a mini vacation available to members and non-members of the club.
For the past 10 years Dorothy Rowe has assisted the club in putting together and distributing the monthly flyer, as well as researching and organizing the bus trips.
Dorothy is a powerhouse in a petite package. Born in Detroit, she was the youngest of four children.
Her brother was 17 years older than she, and her two sisters were 16 and 9 years older, respectively.
Her parents were Russian immigrants who fled to the United States to avoid the persecution and poverty of their homeland.
When Dorothy was 16, her sister, Rose Ascher (who also lived in Sun Lakes) moved to Los Angeles along with some other family members.
It was then that Dorothy became acquainted with the Western U.S. as her family visited Rose several times.
At the age of 19 she met her husband Irving who was an eye doctor.
They married the next year and were married for 57 years before he passed away.
“He was 10 years older than I,” said Dorothy. “He had been in the Air Force and I learned much from him through the years. He taught me to bowl, golf and play bridge.”
They belonged to a small country club in West Bloomfield Michigan and had two sons, Michael who remains in Michigan, and Mark who lives in San Diego.
“Our greatest joy was to load the car with our golf clubs and luggage, and just travel,” she reminisced. “We even flew to Spain, Portugal, Mexico and the Caribbean and played golf there.”
When Irving passed away in 1990, Dorothy moved to Sun Lakes to care for her sister Rose.
Upon arrival, she joined the Friendship Club, Social Singles, Ladies Executive Golf and Saturday Morning golf clubs, Yiddish Culture Club, Garden Club, Happy Cookers, Canasta Club and Tuesday Night Duplicate.
Each year she plays in the Charity Monster Scramble and Women for Hope golf tournaments.
“I do something in every club I belong to,” she said. “I don’t want to be an officer but I love to be a helper.”
The Social Singles Club has approximately 90 members, mostly women but there are a handful of men who attend events regularly, and even one married couple that joined specifically for the bus trips.
Members range in age from 60s to 90s.
Dorothy’s enthusiasm, wanderlust and organizational skills are what steered her toward organizing the Social Singles bus trips.
“I’m extremely meticulous,” she said. “I worked for 20 years as a secretary and personal assistant to a financial advisor.”
Dorothy researches and suggests excursions; coordinating with Silver Lining Travel, a bus company out of Hemet.
The bus picks up Pass area residents at the Albertson’s parking lot.
“It’s not just Sun Lakers on the trips,” Dorothy explained. “There are people from Four Seasons, Hemet, Yucaipa and Calimesa. It’s a nice way to get to know people outside of our community who share common interests.”
Once the trips are planned, she answers questions, collects checks and keeps records of personal information, amount paid and when everyone’s payment came in.
“It’s almost a full time (unpaid) bookkeeping job,” she laughed.
Several trips have been so popular that they schedule them on a recurring basis.
The annual trip to the Rose Parade is always a hit, and one of the most successful is the Ten Tenors at the McCallum Theater in the desert. “We had a very successful trip a couple of months ago to the Murder Mystery Dinner Theater at Tibbies in Fontana,” Dorothy added. “We’re going back in April for the Barry Manilow musical show “Copacabana” and we already have 20 people signed up.”
Other upcoming excursions include Santa Anita horse racing, the Carlsbad street fair and a three-day trip to Yosemite in May.
They frequently travel to Los Angeles for show tapings, the Farmers Market and various studio tours. Many of their outings include lunch or the opportunity to find lunch on your own.
For a complete list of their upcoming scheduled trips, refer to the Out and About column each month in Sun Lakes Life.
“Some of the events are a bit on the high-end price wise,” Dorothy said. “But Sun Lakers are willing to pay for quality entertainment and the convenience of not having the traffic hassle. And they don’t have to go alone!”
For more information about taking advantage of these fantastic bus trips contact Dorothy or the Social Singles Club.
