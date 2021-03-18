Donna Leone celebrated her 70th birthday on March 2, 2021.
On March 6, a small group of friends gathered in the backyard of her home to help her celebrate this milestone birthday.
Many Sun Lakes residents may know Donna from the cheerful photos she posts every day on the New Sun Lakers Facebook page from her daily walks throughout the community.
In addition to walking five miles most mornings (weather permitting) to keep in shape, Donna also plays Pickleball, enjoys country line dancing and is the Second Vice President in charge of reservations for the International Culture Club.
