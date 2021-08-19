The newly formed Dog Owners Group held a doggie obstacle course competition on July 31.
The four-legged competitors began the competition with jumping over a series of four hurdles then went on to weaving in and out through orange cones.
After completing the first two obstacles it was on to the flags for a figure 8 run, followed by the “ring of fire,” where the furry competitors were required to jump through a hula hoop.
The last two obstacles were a 6-foot kiddie’s tunnel called the “tunnel of love” that the canines ran through and the “high wire walk” where a board was elevated approximately 12 inches off the ground that the competitors were encouraged to successfully walk down.
The dogs and their owners all enjoyed the fun.
At the end of the competition, there was a tie for first place between two dogs, Junior and Ruby.
An ensuing play-off resulted in a tie again.
After a few minutes the organizers decided that the two talented dogs would each receive a gold medal.
At the Awards Ceremony held on Aug.7, medals were awarded to: Sue Blevens and her talented dog Junior, Gold; Barbara Elness and her accomplished Shepard Ruby, Gold; Doris Welch and her capable dog Alfie, Bronze.
