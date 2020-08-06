Wendy and Desmond Ditchfield’s garden is full to abundance with fruits, vegetables, and herbs that they use in their daily cooking regimen.
The couple moved here nine years ago after inheriting the house from Wendy’s parents, who were original Founders.
The house had only a modest garden at the time.
Because of their backgrounds, they decided to put a lot of sentimentality into their landscaping.
Desmond had been a priest, so they added two mission bells, and he had grown up in citrus groves, which led to an inclusion of several citrus trees on different levels.
Wendy’s background in natural gardening developed in Redlands, and the couple’s front and back yards are full of edible —and environmentally pleasing — plants.
Included are the following: trees — fig, dogwood, pear, plum, peach, orange, lemon, lime, cherry, avocado, almond, apple, pluot (apricot/plum hybrid), pine, pepper, two magnolias, and a tangerine; plants — hibiscus, zucchini, calla lily, squashes, watermelon, eggplant, bay leaves, strawberries, fennel, wholly thyme, lemongrass, hydrangea, mints, cactus, lavender, chives, camomile, wine grapes, nasturtiums, tarragon, carrots, celery, and oregano.
There are several bird houses scattered around the yard, and a fountain that attracts all kinds of birds.
“We love teaching our children and grandchildren to have joy in gardening,” said Wendy.
