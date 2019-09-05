Districts enjoy Hawaiian Luau

The SCH was full of dazzling colors last weekend, as Districts 2, 4, and 5 held a Hawaiian Luau. Residents and their guests wore beautiful shirts and dresses draped with colorful leis. District Delegates Betty McMillion (5), Patricia Jaszcar (2), and Delores Daugherty (4), put together a great evening, with dinner by Thomas Catering and fabulous Hawaiian entertainment. The mouth-watering menu included tender Hawaiian chicken with rice, veggies, and lemon meringue pie. Ed Avina provided the music, and Hawaiian dancers provided the wonderful entertainment.
Led by Diane Avina, seven elegant ladies gracefully performed several traditional Hawaiian dances in gorgeous costumes.
