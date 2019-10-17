Residents of District 7 enjoyed a fabulous Italian Night Festa (feast) on Saturday evening, Oct. 12 at the South Clubhouse.
Frank and Ann DiNucci hosted the annual dinner for the sixth year in a row to the delight of everyone in attendance.
The enticing aromas of garlic and simmering sauce greeted residents and their guests as they entered the clubhouse which heightened the anticipation for the superb dinner to come.
Tables were decorated with red and white checked tablecloths and numbered along with the names of famous Italian cities such as Rome, Venice, Milan and Florence.
District Delegate for District 7, Frank DiNucci, welcomed and thanked everyone for attending the annual Italian Night that residents look forward to every year.
Betty Friedberg, the Chaplain for the District, gave the blessing before dinner was served and what a dinner it was!
Ann and Paul Delisi, Kimberly and Butch Long, Armondo Aranda and Ann DiNucci brought Antipasto Salads with homemade Italian dressing (Frank’s grandmother’s recipe) and garlic bread made by Ann Delisi to each table for the first course of the feast. DiNucci then called tables for the main course that included ziti, Italian sausage, and homemade meatballs and sauce. Molto buono! Wine, beer and soft drinks complimented the delicious meal followed by Tiramisu, Spumoni ice cream and homemade Pizzelles for dessert. Mamma Mia!
Throughout the evening a slideshow of residents at District 7 events from 2018 was presented.
After dinner DiNucci called all of the cooks and assistants to the front of the room to thank them for all of their help with the annual dinner which included Ann and Paul Delisi, Kimberly and Butch Long, Armondo Aranda and Ann DiNucci. He also thanked Dianne Sonnabend, Karen Royer, Sue Pinta, Charlene Sakuria and Ron Royer for their able assistance with the party. Butch Long also thanked DiNucci for serving as their District Delegate for the past six years.
Charlene Sakuria assisted with the drawing for twelve door prizes. Lucky winners of gift cards to the Sun Lakes Restaurant included Carol Monette, Butch Long, Monica Weyant, Pam Phillips, Charlene Sakuria, Judy Jones, Ron Weyant, Edie Buckley, Brian Morrissey, Ken Phillips, Rae Jean Putnam and Carol Ecker.
Before the evening ended, DiNucci encouraged residents to participate in the Veteran’s Walk scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 9 and the District Christmas Party set for Sunday, Dec. 15.
