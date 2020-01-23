An interesting and delicious progressive dinner was held in District 9 last weekend. Participants began with appetizers at the home of Rod and Lisa Kemp. After the first 10 residents enjoyed the fare, they moved on to enjoy salad at the home of Tina Jackson, and then lasagne at the home of Ed and Donna Reed.
Groups of 12 guests “progressed” to each home after about 40 minutes, and then went on to enjoy desserts in the South Clubhouse.
Residents answered 2 trivial pursuit questions at each home, placing the answers in a coffee can. Prizes were given out to residents along with dessert.
New residents were introduced at the affair, and a great time was had by all.
