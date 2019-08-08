District 9 has been collecting recyclables for about a year, and its Delegates rewarded the efforts of residents with a splendid picnic last month.
Delegate Barry Schwartz, his wife Claudia, and Alternate Delegate Sue Howie provided hot dogs, hamburgers, and all the fixings for about 50 guests at Howie’s home.
Residents made new friends and enjoyed old ones, overflowing onto Howie’s front and back patios, dining and laughing as the evening progressed.
The event definitely encouraged more participation in the recycling project, with promises for more parties in the future.
