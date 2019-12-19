District 7 residents and their guests attended the district’s Annual Christmas party held in the Sun Lakes Restaurant on Dec. 15.
Party goers looked festive in their holiday attire as they entered the restaurant for the annual event.
District delegate Frank DiNucci welcomed everyone and thanked the members of the district for their generosity in raising $1800 to provide Christmas for two disadvantaged families in the Banning community.
In addition, $400 each was donated to the Boys and Girls Club of the San Gorgonio Pass and the Banning Senior Center.
Prior to sitting down for dinner, residents and their guests visited and enjoyed the music of Gina Harlan and Randy Caputo.
Harlan covered many Christmas classics such as “Santa Baby,” “Walking in a Winter Wonderland,” and Karen Carpenter’s time-honored “Merry Christmas Darling.”
Jim Crosby gave the blessing before dinner and then DiNucci called tables for the delicious dinner buffet.
Executive Chef, Shawn Thaden, was at the buffet table to carve the roast turkey and tri-tip.
Salad, mixed vegetables, mashed potatoes and gravy accompanied the entrees and Thaden was ably assisted by Julian Sacdalan at the buffet table.
Two members of the original Radio Flyers, Ron Sanders and Paul Freeman, surprised everyone when they joined Harlan, the newest member of the group, for several numbers throughout the evening.
“Betcha, By Golly, Wow” by The Stylistics brought many couples to the dance floor while the 60’s Doo-Wop classic “What’s Your Name” was enjoyed by everyone in attendance.
District 7’s own Rich Morales took a turn behind the microphone and later Morales and new resident, Carla Fiore, also joined Harlan for a song.
Before the entertainment ended for the evening everyone joined the musical guests in a sing-a-long of the Bing Crosby holiday favorite “I’m Dreaming of a White Christmas.” Rich Morales also led everyone in singing “The Twelve Days of Christmas” as each table sang a particular lyric to the song.
As the evening was drawing to a close, Karen Royer assisted DiNucci with the drawing for 13 door prizes.
Lucky winners received gift cards to the Sun Lakes’ restaurant and included Rich Peterson, Rich Morales, Tim Hanratty, Brian Morrissey, Ruth Steck, Fran Hanratty, Carol Ecker, Betty Papanickolas, Cordel Jones, Dorothy Williams, Jo Ann Nichol, Vince Finta and Bob Boyle.
Scott Nelson, the Assistant Food and Beverage Manager, assisted with the planning for the event and restaurant staff Theresa Maine, Juan Velazquez, Corey Cordoza, and Lynn Stassart provided exceptional service throughout the evening.
At the end of the evening’s festivities, DiNucci thanked everyone for coming.
It was an evening of friends and neighbors enjoying each other’s company, great food and fabulous music to welcome in the Christmas season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.