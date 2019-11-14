District 17 lit up the evening of Oct. 28 with a special “glow ball” golf tournament for nine holes on the Executive Course.
The evening began with a catered dinner at the North Clubhouse.
Participants had been invited to decorate their golf carts with lights, partly for the festivity and partly just for visibility.
The winds had been howling for two days prior, but died down just in time for the event.
After dinner the golfers turned out to play a four-person scramble format.
The flag stick at each hole was fitted with laser lights and each player was provided a special glow ball that radiated a green LED.
No flashlights or cart headlights were allowed, except to drive between holes, so finding an errant shot was sometimes a challenge.
The players each had a mulligan and the team was given one extra ball in case one went missing in the dark.
It was a chilly and moonless night, so the beverage station on hole 7 was a welcome distraction.
Janis and Michael Walsh, Margo Kuhn and Shelly Field manned the bar from a patio, offering hot coffee straight up, or with a little added something like Bailey’s Irish Cream or Kahlua.
Afterward, the players returned to the clubhouse for dessert and the awards presentation.
Nita Cooke chaired this enjoyable event, and thanked her social committee: Karen Daniels, Darleen Moxon, Peggy Rumph, Pat McClelland, Karen Hill, Nancy Nicholson, Margo Kuhn, Patti Donatini, Janice Walsh, Shelly Field and Kristi Herring.
“We have the best hardworking committee one could ever wish for,” she said.
Kudos also went to the Sun Lakes pro shop staff: Al Vallecorsa, Monte Elkins and Jordan Henkle for their hard work in setting up the course, scoring and all of the extra time and effort it takes to pull something like this off.
Winners were: First Place, Ron and Bonnie Mitchell, Bruce and Susan Brown; Second Place, Bob and Michelle Walter, and Steve and Sally Jo Schwartz; Third Place, Steve and Nita Cooke, Allen and Karen Hill; Fourth Place, Kristi and Mark Herring, and Terri Comerford and Sharon Mills.
