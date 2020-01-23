In a moving ceremony on the Veranda last month, 21 military veterans residing in District 19 were honored for their service.
Certificates were presented to each veteran by Banning Mayor Art Welch, City Manager Doug Schulze, and Mickey Valdivia, assistant to County Supervisor Jeff Hewitt.
Veterans from the Navy and Naval Reserves were District Delegate Jack Sidwell, Gordon Jensen, and Bob Burgan; from the Air Force and Air Force Reserves were Wes Brooks, Vinnie Petrone, Joe Corbett, and Richard Johnson; from the Marines were Pat Kahler, George Russell, Ed Cosgrove, and Ed Hartz; from the Coast Guard was Clarence Buddy; from the Army were Jim Barsugli, Ken Pratt, George Feldman, Dennis Ruppert, Joe Davis, Bob Bischke, Gene Fikse; from the Army National Guard was Doug Schulze; and from the British Army was John Wells.
Welcome home and thank you for your service.
