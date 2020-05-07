Bob Allbaugh, the Delegate for District 23, helped to spread some joy to District 23 residents with the help of his wife, Carol, and 12 carts of District 23 residents for a Care and Concern Support Parade held on Sunday, April 26.
The parade of carts decorated with flowers, streamers, American flags and slogans such as “stay strong” departed from in front of the Allbaugh home at 4 p.m. to wend its way through the streets of District 23. Bob and Carol led the cart parade with horns honking and Carol running along the route banging on a pot to alert residents that the parade was coming.
Bob threw rolls of toilet paper to residents along the route while others in the parade threw candy and paper airplanes with small notes of encouragement. When the parade arrived at the home of Tim Curtis and Bob “the Baker” Golchert, they were waiting with bags of homemade muffins for the parade participants.
In addition to Bob and Carol Allbaugh, other parade participants included Vicki and Dan Tennis, Georgine Roadstrom (with Jackie), Sally Jo and Steve Schwartz, Mary and Randy Brown, Pat Naylor (with Labs, Luci and Luke), Pam and Charlie London, Michele and Dr. Bill Spahn, Paulette Badger, Lindsey Whiteley and Dennis Sauer, Mae Brock, Olga and Jerry Marquette, and Bill and Anita Lawrence.
This fun parade helped to bring a smile to many faces in District 23.
In addition, the District and residents have also contributed the following:
One-hundred twenty masks made by Carol Allbaugh, Martie Steggell, Joan Lau and Sally Jo Schwartz were distributed at the beginning of April. The District has a monthly recycling program (conducted the last Monday of each month) that enables them to make donations to organizations. Monetary donations were also made to these organizations:
$250 to Table of Plenty
$250 to Carol’s Kitchen
$520 to MSJC Scholarship Foundation
