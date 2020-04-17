Discovering the beauty around us

Over the last several weeks our lives have slowed down considerably and I have been enjoying this slower time by watching the beauty that’s in my own backyard.
Nature can be very entertaining and I’m always looking for unexpected beauty.
A small bird (it may be a wren) built a nest in one of our succulent planters and we have been watching as the male bird delivers food for the mama bird each day.
Finches have found their way to the feeder we put out for them as hummingbirds playfully flit around the yard before stopping for just a few seconds to sip from the blooming geraniums and gerbera daisies.
My prized peonies are pushing up through the ground and soon we will enjoy their seasonal splendor.
Roses are also budding and a yellow Clivia I planted several years ago is putting on a show.
One morning as I was standing at the kitchen sink, I heard something hit the side of the house.
As I looked up, a crow landed on our fence with a squirming lizard trapped in its beak.
The sound must have been the crow hitting the house as he snatched up his morning breakfast.
The grass is so much greener from the recent rains, and I’ve been mesmerized by the dancing raindrops and the bubbles that formed as the raindrops landed on the cement.
And, when the clouds clear, newly fallen snow on the surrounding mountains will be a sight to behold.
While this pandemic has dramatically changed our daily lives, it has made us slow down and discover the beauty that is everywhere around us if we just take the time to look.
