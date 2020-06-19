After a three month closure the Sun Lakes restaurant has partially reopened for dine-in service.
Service resumed on June 17 for lunch and will be available weekly on Wednesdays and Thursdays from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.
Dinner service began on June 19 and will be available on Friday and Saturday evenings from 4:30 p.m. until 8 p.m.
The curbside service, which we have been fortunate to have during the closure, is still available daily; however there will not be curbside service on June 22 and 23.
The new curbside service will begin on June 24 and will be available weekly from Wednesday to Sunday 11 a.m. until 6 p.m.
Both the restaurant and curbside service will be closed on Mondays and Tuesdays.
In a telephone conversation with Cherie Wood, the director of food and beverage, I asked if diners would be able to order an alcoholic beverage with their lunch or dinner.
Cherie said that there will be no seating in the lounge or at the bar, but patrons can order a cocktail or a glass of wine or beer with their meal.
Patrons can also bring a bottle of wine and pay the corkage fee of $5 to enjoy with their meal.
With the reopening, there are strict requirements for dine-in service per the CDC guidelines, which have been approved by the Sun Lakes Master Board.
The guidelines are as follows:
Food & Beverage Operation
Requirements for in- room dining (per approved CDC Guidelines)
• Reservations are required, and party size is limited to 6. There will be no additions allowed after arrival. Please call ahead to add more people to your reservation.
• When calling in to make reservations, you will be asked screening questions for all persons in your party and will be required to attest to the accuracy.
• If you or anyone in your party has a temperature or answer yes to any of the questions, we ask that you stay home and will be refused service.
- Have you or anyone in your party tested positive for Covid-19 in the past 14 days?
- To the best of your ability have you or anyone in your party been in contact with someone that has tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 14 days?
- Have you or anyone in your party traveled outside of the U.S. in the past 14 days?
- Have you or anyone in your party had 2 or more of the following symptoms: cough, shortness of breath, fever, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, new loss of taste or smell, vomiting, or diarrhea.
• Guests will be allowed starting July 1, 2020.
• Limit the number of patrons at a single table to a household unit or patrons who have asked to be seated together.
• People in the same party seated at the same table do not have to be six feet apart.
• All members of the party must be present before seating and hosts must bring the entire party to the table at one time.
• Service will be provided in the dining room and Sandwedge. All parties will have assigned seating to maximize occupancy rules. If you have a preference in which area you would like to be seated please indicate at time of reservation and we will make every effort to accommodate your request. Maximum seating time 1 hour and 15 minutes.
• Entry for the Sandwedge and Main dining room will be through the Main Clubhouse doors. You must check in with the hostess in the main dining room for your reservation. All guests will have temperature taken at check in.
• Guests will be screened for symptoms upon arrival, asked to use hand sanitizer, and to bring and wear a face covering when not eating or drinking.
• Staff will always be required to wear mask and gloves.
• There will be no table to table socializing. We ask that you relocate outside of the MCH.
• Lunch and dinner options are limited to those listed on the Curbside Menu, until further notice.
• You will need to pay with house account or credit card. Cash will no longer be accepted for payment. You may leave a cash tip.
We are living through an unprecedented time and these guidelines have been established for your safety.
Please be understanding when interfacing with members of the restaurant staff as they are following the requirements of the CDC and the Master Board.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Advertising. Advertising in comments is not permitted.