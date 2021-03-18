The District 9 Welcome Committee prepared and delivered goodie-filled baskets to 12 families who moved into Sun Lakes during the COVID-19 pandemic of the past year.
Each beribboned basket contained homemade items donated by Sun Lakes residents, including jam from Two Guys in a Jam, almond toffee from Judy Sorbo, a knitted hat from Linda Vieira, button earrings from Helen Kostluk, Mary Kay products from Annie Wilson, and Avon samples from Barbara Ball.
Also in each basket was a current issue of Lifestyles, a “Dine with District 9” cookbook, a few disposable masks, a lanyard for a Sun Lakes ID, and a “Welcome to the ‘Hood” packet of resource information.
“We hope this will be a regular district tradition,” said Welcome Committee Chairperson Nancy Watterson, “to welcome new residents of our District.
“It’s extra special,” added District Delegate and basket creator Sue Howie, “since these families haven't had a chance yet to really enjoy all that Sun Lakes has to offer.”
